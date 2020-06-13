Reps. Huffman and Bass to hold virtual town hall on police reform June 16

MENDOCINO Co., 6/12/20 — U.S. Representatives Jared Huffman and Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Facebook Live on Tuesday, June 15 at 5:00 p.m. to talk about police reform and equal justice in wake of the revived national focus on police brutality and following the recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests. Fort Bragg English teacher Marshall Carr will also be panelist.

Huffman, who represents the North Coast, and Bass, who is chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, will be speaking about the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. The bill addresses police reform and was introduced this Monday in the House by Rep. Bass, as well as Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). The corresponding senate bill was sponsored by California’s own Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

If passed, the new bill would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, mandate dashboard and body cameras, limit military equipment for police, make it easier to hold police accountable in court, and create a national registry of police misconduct. You can read more details in Rep. Huffman’s press release co-sponsoring the bill; you can see the full text here, read a section-by-section summary here, and review a fact sheet here.

Ad

Huffman and Bass will be joined by panelists Dr. Curtis Robinson, president of the Marin County Board of Education, and Marshall Carr, a writer and English teacher at Fort Bragg High.

You can watch the event on Rep. Huffman’s facebook page, or at any of the other sites listed below in the press release. However, you will only be able to ask questions via the Facebook video comments section.

Here is the full press release from Rep. Huffman:

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Reps. Huffman & Bass Town Hall on Police Reform and Equal Justice

San Rafael, CA – On Tuesday, June 16 at 5:00 p.m. PST, Congressman Jared Huffman will hold a virtual town hall with Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass about police reform and equal justice. The Representatives will provide information about the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, and will respond to questions and suggestions from viewers via Facebook Live. Panelists Dr. Curtis Robinson and Marshall Carr will join this community discussion. Participants are encouraged to ask questions in the Facebook video comments section during the event for a chance to have their question read aloud and answered live.

If you have questions please contact the San Rafael office at (415) 258-9657.

Ad

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, June 16th

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Who:

Congressman Jared Huffman

Congresswoman Karen Bass, Chair, Congressional Black Caucus

Curtis Robinson, MD, President, Marin County Board of Education

Marshall Carr, writer and public high school teacher

Where:

Facebook.com/RepHuffman

Marin TV Education Channel (Comcast Ch 30 and AT&T Ch 99) and streaming online at https://cmcm.tv/30

KSRO 1350-AM will air the hall at 6p on, streaming at KSRO.com, or on the KSRO app

Access Humboldt 12 live and streaming online at https://www.youtube.com/user/accesshumboldt/live. The program will be archived online here https://archive.org/details/access_humboldt. Repeats of the program will air on Access Humboldt CIVIC 10 (Suddenlink Cable Channel 10) as well as on radio at KZZH-LP 96.7

Please be advised that this is a virtual event; members of the press and public should not attempt to meet in person with the Congressman and his guests.