Mendocino County’s 100 Women Strong community fundraiser resumes online on June 11

MENDOCINO Co., 6/3/20 — The 100 Women Strong Inland Mendocino fundraiser, which raised significant amounts of money for local community groups through popular crowdfunding events last year, has re-organzied this summer’s fundraiser as an online event. The fundraiser will take place on June 11 via Zoom, and participants will contribute $100 and then vote on which local non-profit will receive the night’s donations; this event will include the Good Farm Fund, Mendo Shelter Pet Rescue, and Project Sanctuary.

Here’s the announcement from the organizers and details about how to participate in the event, below.

The next gathering of 100+ Women Strong Inland Mendo will not look like last year’s gatherings at Barra Winery, Campovida, the Willits Art Center and Parducci With respect to the current SIP conditions, an online Zoom meeting will take place on Thursday, June 11 at 5:30 pm. The three presenting non-profits are the Good Farm Fund, Mendo Shelter Pet Rescue and Project Sanctuary. Each of the nonprofits will share a video presentation. All will be live on Zoom to answer questions from the participants.

In preparation for the upcoming event on June 11, all participants are required to sign up on Grapevine.org. Grapevine is the platform which is managing the online donations. The next step is to pay your $100.00 (plus a $3 credit card fee so the winning non-profit gets the entire $100.00). Click on the subscribe button and the site will walk you through the rest.

Each subscriber will receive an automated invitation from Grapevine with a unique link to join the group live. This is also the way to be eligible vote for the nonprofit you want to win.

100+ Women Strong Inland Mendocino gatherings are organized to give one of the three nonprofits a “shot in the arm” with an award of $10,000 or more at the end of the evening, depending on how many women and men attend. In 2019, community members donated more than $92,000 to nonprofits through 100+ Women Strong Inland Mendocino County.

This event was planned to take place at Rivino Winery in Ukiah. As consolation, Rivino is offering a Red or White Wine and Charcuterie appetizer box to pick up in advance. More information and details are available on 100StrongMendo.com website.

For more information and to register in advance for the 100+ Women Strong Inland Mendocino County, visit the website: 100MendoStrong.com or email kchristo@pacific.net.