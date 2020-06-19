Mendocino County revises shelter in place order to go into effect at 3 p.m. today — personal care, lodging changes, masks, and more

MENDOCINO Co., 6/19/20 — Mendocino County Public Health issued a revised shelter-in-place order this morning that will go into effect in Mendocino County at 3 p.m. today, and brings the county requirements in line with newly released statewide guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic. This revised order will bring Mendocino County into Phase 3 of the state’s re-opening guidelines, and will be in effect until July 3, 2020, at which point new guidelines are expected.

County staff including Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday to outline the new order and provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Mendocino County, including the jump in new cases this week that officials have connected to two different graduation parties and a church service in Ukiah. The new order, which will go into effect Friday afternoon, will allow for personal care services as well as other eligible businesses to re-open in accordance with state guidelines, and includes adjustments and clarifications for lodging, childcare, and other requirements from the previous county order. The order also includes the new statewide masking requirement announced by Governor Newsom on Thursday.

Mendocino County currently has 54 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with the majority of cases so far in the Ukiah area, and where public officials have determined “community spread” is occurring. On Thursday, an additional case was reported in a north county resident.

Mendocino County public health officials have issued this new shelter-in-place order in part due to the “relatively low” number of local cases, and the lack of COVID-19 related deaths up until this point within the county, but residents, especially anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or who is an essential worker, is encouraged to get tested. Free testing is currently available in Ukiah, as well as through local hospitals and private medical providers, and county staff has also been conducting additional surveillance testing around the county.

Businesses that are eligible for re-opening, as with previous health orders, will need to self-certify with their re-opening plan at the county’s business webpage.

The announcement from Mendocino County Public Health regarding the new order can be read below, and the revised order can be found in full at this link.