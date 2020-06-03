Facilities at Lake Mendocino partially reopen; some boat ramps, day use areas open

LAKE MENDOCINO, 6/2/2020 — Just in time for the beginning of summer weather, Lake Mendocino is opening up. The areas of the lake now open include: the South Boat Ramp, the Dam Parking Lot, the North Boat Ramp, and the day use areas Pomo A, and Pomo B. The Shakota trailhead is accessible from both Pomo A and B. The Overlook and Joe Reilly are also open for walk-in and bike-in traffic only. Some restrooms are also open at this time.

Oak Grove, Pomo C, Kyen Campground, playgrounds, and group picnic areas remain closed. Army Corps of Engineers Supervisory Ranger Poppy Lozoff said that she does not foresee camping opening up for the summer 2020 season.

This afternoon, Michelle Ryan came with a friend to escape the heat and enjoy the lake for the first time this season. She has lived in Ukiah for six years and visits Lake Mendocino at least one a week in the summer months. “It was a good day to come,” she said as she packed her inflatable kayak into her car.

Asked if she was nervous about being at the Lake during the pandemic, Ryan said she felt fine because people were keeping a safe distance from each other. “You’re outdoors and it’s easy to stay six feet apart,” she said.

Safety precautions are being taken as the area continues to open up. The single use picnic tables are open and available, but the rangers are discouraging even that because it is high-touch, said Lozoff over the phone.

“At this point we’re just following guidance from Mendo Public Health,” she said. Masks are advised, but not mandated. All rangers are carrying masks with them so if they have to get close to someone then they can put them on.

Lozoff suggests using information from the public health order and best judgement when deciding whether or not to sport a facemask in the area.

“If [Lake Mendocino] started getting way too crowded, we would start looking at closing things again,” said Lozoff. “We have conditions we have to meet to keep our staff and public safe so if we must we will enforce them and have to consider closing again. However, that is not a problem now.”