Concrete truck rollover closes 101 at Willits bypass, traffic rerouted thru town

WILLITS, 6/2/20 — A concrete truck rolled over on the Willits Bypass before 8 a.m. this morning and that section of U.S. Route 101 is closed. As a result traffic is being diverted through Main St. in Willits. Expected elevated levels of traffic in Willits. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Here is a Nixle alert sent by the WPD:

