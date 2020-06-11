CalTrans will close 101 overnight at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte Co., June 15 – 18

MENDOCINO Co., 6/10/20 — U.S. Route 101 will be closed from just north of Wilson Creek Bridge (post mile 13) to Humboldt Road (post mile 23.8) in Del Norte County from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the nights of June 15 through 18. Traffic will be piloted through every two hours.

Here are more details in the full CalTrans press release: