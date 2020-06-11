Adventist Health supports critical food and shelter services

MENDOCINO Co., 6/10/20 — The Ford Street Project and Willits Daily Bread have each received $10,000 from Adventist Health to help fund their work in providing shelter and food to the community.

These community organizations offer essential services to high-risk populations, and have seen an increase in both demand and costs in recent months. Willits Daily Bread, for example, is providing food to over 50 people daily while also spending more on food packaging.

Here are more details about the donations and the services offered by Ford Street Project and Willits Daily Bread in the full press release from our partners at Adventist Health:

Adventist Health donates funds to support critical community organizations during the pandemic

Monday, June 8, 2020 (Ukiah, CA) – The COVID-19’s spread and the shelter in place orders have had a significant impact on individuals, families, businesses and our economy. Many not-for-profit, locally based organizations that provide irreplaceable support services to their communities are among the hardest hit financially. That’s why Adventist Health in Mendocino County donated $20,000 to support other community organizations in Mend­ocino County doing important work during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Many of these organizations provide critical services, such as shelter and food for those in need,” says Roseanne Ibarra, community integration director for Adventist Health in Mendocino County. “We are thankful for the work that these organizations do in our community, and we want to help them continue their work, particularly during this uncertain time.”

“During this health crisis, it is essential that families have a safe location to shelter in place. Ford Street Project, located in Ukiah, provides shelter to homeless families. Willits Daily Bread is another essential community partner, offering warm prepared meals to the hungry. Adventist Health extends our support to strengthen our community.”

Adventist Health awarded $10,000 to the Ford Street Project in Ukiah to help support their work in providing housing to families experiencing homelessness. Willits Daily Bread also received $10,000 to help support their work in providing meals to those in need. Instead of serving a sit-down meal as they always have, Willits Daily Bread has adapted to the pandemic by placing a self-serve table in front of the building where visitors can help themselves to food.

Cindy Savage, director for Willis Daily Bread says that the number of people they serve has grown significantly since the start of the pandemic. “I’m feeding an average of 50 (people) or a little bit more daily, and for this time of year it’s not normal. Usually we go from 35 to 40 in the middle of the month, and the end of the month will be more,” she explains.

Savage says they have been adding more healthy options to the meals they serve, such as salads, and fresh fruits.

As the need grows, Savage says, they are continually grateful for the donations so they can continue helping others. “We are grateful for the generosity of the community and organizations such as Adventist Health especially at a time like this.”

Savage says aside from the increased demand, they are also spending more on packaging since they can’t serve in the dining room, just yet. “The population we serve are in the high-risk populations, so we want to make sure we are ready and it’s safe for everyone when we resume normal services.”

“It is critically important that these community services and programs remain viable during — and after — the COVID-19 health crisis,” says Jason Wells, president for Adventist Health in Mendocino County. “If there’s anything that this challenge has made us realize, is that we are more connected than ever and that we have a powerful and resilient community that comes together when it matters most. Adventist Health is committed to being there for our community by supporting organizations doing this work and doing so is true to our mission of inspiring health, wholeness and hope.”

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley and Adventist Health Howard Memorial are part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 35,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing.

