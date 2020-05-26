Small vegetation fire burning near Deerwood, structure fire in Ukiah; with heatwave fire risk spikes

MENDOCINO Co., 5/26/20 — Two fires to report this afternoon: In the Deerwood area, near Ukiah, a small vegetation fire broke out off of Redemeyer Rd. The fire was less than an acre and firefighters made quick work of it. As of time of writing no aircraft had been sent to the fire. A Cal Fire spokes person said the fire had a slow rate of spread, and was less than an acre.

In Ukiah, off of Gobbi St. Ukiah Valley Fire responded to a structure fire around 1:30 p.m. and smoke was visible from Ukiah.

A record breaking heatwave is currently sweeping California, though it is particularly severe in the Central Valley and Southern California. However, the heat is drying out vegetation and leading to an increased risk of fire. Though May saw substantial rain storms, most of NorCal remains in a mild drought for this rain year, after a historically dry February.

Though we’ve definitely heard the accusations of media tendency towards overuse of superlatives, it is worth noting that in this era of accelerating climate change it has become routine for all sorts of climate records to be broken.

Early-season California heatwave has continued to build today, with many locations currently near or exceeding daily records (and a few spots nearing May monthly records). Still another ~hour or so of heating across inland areas… #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/Sm8qCUeGRh — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) May 26, 2020

The weather conditions will also create the possibility of thunderstorms and even dry lightening later in the week.

There is a chance for thunderstorms across interior areas late this week as a disturbance approaches the area from the southwest. The best chance for storms will be Friday afternoon through the night. pic.twitter.com/rq35VcFIc2 — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) May 26, 2020

This week will be a hot one for the West, where many temperature records could be broken! Remember to stay hydrated and limit exertion. pic.twitter.com/rTtoK1u0El — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 26, 2020

As always, for the climate nerds out there, it’s worth reading Weather West, for more details.

