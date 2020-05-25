Search & rescue underway for Luther Jackson, 77, near Fort Bragg

MENDOCINO Co., 5/25/20 — Mendocino Search & Rescue and the MCSO are conducting a major search operation northeast of Fort Bragg looking for Luther Jackson, 77, of Fort Bragg.

People are asked to avoid the area of Little Valley Road near Fort Bragg, specifically the 31500 block, as heavy traffic is interfering with the search operation.

Here are more details in a press release from the MCSO:

Ad

DATE: “May 25, 2020”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Incident Number:

2020-12396

Crime/Incident:

Missing Person – Search and Rescue Deployment

Location:

31500 block of Little Valley Road in Fort Bragg, CA

Date of Incident:

05-25-2020

Time:

10:00 A.M.

Victim(s):

Luther Jackson (77 year-old male from Fort Bragg, CA)

Suspect(s):

N/A

Written By:

Lieutenant Quincy Cromer #2651 Synopsis:

On 05-21-2020 at approximately 1:30 P.M., Deputies with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a welfare check at a residence in the 31500 block of Little Valley Road in Fort Bragg, California. The reporting party was an employee of the Fort Bragg Senior Center, who normally visits the resident multiple times each week to deliver meals. Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed! Deputies responded to the residence, but were unable to locate Luther Jackson. A search of the residence and nearby property were conducted, but Jackson was not located. A report was taken for Jackson being a missing person, and Patrol Deputies continued to search for Jackson. Jackson is described as a 77-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blond / gray hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what clothing Jackson was wearing when he went missing. Ad Mendocino County Search and Rescue personnel were contacted and initiated a deployment to assist with this continuing investigation. A more comprehensive search of the residence and property was conducted on 05-24-2020 utilizing Search and Rescue personnel, ATV’s, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), ground searchers, and canines. Search and Rescue personnel were unable to locate Jackson so mutual aid resources were requested through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Law Enforcement Branch. On 05-25-2020, a total of 54 Search and Rescue personnel continued searching for Jackson as a part of this missing person investigation. Personnel and volunteers from the following agencies responded to assist with the Search and Rescue deployment: Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, San Mateo County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Napa County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Marin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Sonoma County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue, California Rescue Dog Association, and Mendocino County Sheriff Search and Rescue. Ad Due to the increased traffic on Little Valley Road, travelers are being requested to avoid this area unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel on Little Valley Road, please drive slowly and be alert for pedestrians, ATV traffic, and searchers along the roadway. There are numerous vehicles and personnel associated with this search on Little Valley Road so please use increased awareness if you need to travel in this area. Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s possible whereabouts is requested to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086. Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184

Here’s the Nixle alert from the MCSO:

There is a Search and Rescue deployment in the 31500 block of Little Valley Road, located north of Fort Bragg. Please avoid this area if possible and if you must travel in this area drive slowly and watch for pedestrians, ATV operators, and searchers along the roadway. There are numerous vehicles and personnel associated with this search on Little Valley Road so please use increased awareness if you need to travel in this area. The missing person has been identified as 77-year-old Luther Jackson, a white male described as being 5’09” tall, 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes (unknown what clothing he is wearing). If you have any information regarding Jackson’s possible whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086. Support The Mendocino Voice We depend on your support. A generous gift in any amount helps us continue to bring you this service. Become a Member! Instructions:Please avoid area of 31500 block of Little Valley Road in Fort Bragg due to a Search and Rescue deployment. If you must travel in this area, please drive slowly and be alert for pedestrians, ATV traffic, and searchers along roadway. Missing person has been identified as 77-year-old male Luther Jackson, a white male described as being 5’09” tall, 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes (unknown what clothing he is wearing). Please call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086 if you have any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts.

Here is the MCSO’s comment from Facebook: