Man dies after jumping from Confusion Hill Bridge

WILLITS, 5/12/20 — Yesterday evening a man jumped to his death from the Confusion Hill Bridge on U.S. Route 101, near the Mendocino-Humboldt county line. In their press release announcement, the California Highway Patrol did not release the person’s name, pending next of kin. The man was found dead on the riverbank below.

Though the press release did not include information as to the man’s age, the CHP confirmed that the deceased was an adult. The CHP, Mendocino County Sheriffs Office, Cal Fire, Piercy Fire and CalTrans responded to the scene.

Here is the press release from the CHP:

At approximately 6:27pm, Humboldt Communications Center (HCC) broadcasted a call of a male subject who had jumped off the Confusion Hill Bridge (Southeast side). The Garberville Area CHP along with Mendocino County Sheriffs Office, Cal-Fire, Piercy Volunteer Fire Department and Cal-Trans responded to the scene. The male subject was found on the bank of the river below the bridge and pronounced dead by fire personnel. The identity of the deceased party is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. This incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Garberville Area. CHP