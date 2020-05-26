One more COVID case brings Mendocino’s total to 22

MENDOCINO Co., 5/25/20 — Mendocino County has one more confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 22. Public Health has not released any new substantial details about the case and is still conducting the investigation.

Here’s the statement from Facebook:

Mendocino County Public Heath confirms a 22nd case of COVID-19 in our county- the origin of this case is still under investigation while a thorough contact tracing by Public Health is in process. Stay tuned for more information.

