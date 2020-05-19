Man shot, woman struck with baseball bat at Covelo party

WILLITS, 5/18/20 — An interesting situation in Covelo. According to the press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, an altercation resulted from a “large party” at a property in the 100 block of Tabor Lane in Covelo. During the party, “several females, perhaps related” got into an altercation, with one young woman being struck with a baseball bat. This resulted in more people getting involved and several shots being fired. One round hit a 55 year old man.

The pair of injured people were transported to Howard Hospital in Willits. MCSO deputies investigated but, “Due to the suspects, victims and witnesses being uncooperative no arrests were made and the case is currently under investigation.”

Here’s the press release:

DATE: “May 18, 2020”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Incident Number: 2020-12082

Crime/Incident: 245(a)(2) PC [Assault with a deadly weapon, Firearm]

245(a)(1) PC [Assault with a deadly weapon, Baseball Bat]

Location: 100 block of Tabor Lane, Covelo, CA 95428

Date of Incident: 05/17/2020

Time: 3:56 AM

Victim(s): Adult Male, 55 years of age, from Covelo CA

Adult Female, 21 years of age, Covelo, CA

Suspect(s): Unidentified at this time

Written By: Lieutenant Shannon Barney

Synopsis: On May 17, 2020 around 3:56 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a 911 call about a shooting in the 100 block of Tabor Lane in Covelo. Initial reports indicated that an adult male, 55 years of age, had been shot, possibly with a shotgun in the lower back. A short time later MCSO Dispatch was advised there was a second victim, an adult female, 21 years of age, who had been struck with a baseball bat. These two victims were transported by Covelo Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance to the Dos Rios area where they met responding Deputies. At that location the adult female victim refused to cooperate with the investigating Deputies and the adult male, who was suffering a gunshot wound was unable to provide a statement. They were later transported to the Frank R. Memorial Hospital in Willits for treatment.

As the Deputies were talking to the victims a vehicle approached that might have had persons involved but it turned onto the Laytonville-Dos Rios Road, heading for Laytonville. Deputies were about to catch up with the vehicle and initiated an investigative traffic stop. Two persons were temporarily detained but later released after they denied being involved in the assault.

Due to the nature of the assault MCSO Detectives were contacted to assist in the investigation. They responded to the hospital where they found both victims being uncooperative. The investigation showed that at a property on Tabor Lane, that houses multiple related family members, a large party had occurred. During this party several females, perhaps related, became involved in a physical altercation where one person claimed the other had struck her with a baseball bat.

Additional relatives, from another residence, were alerted and came outside, possibly to intervene in the altercation. During this intervention several rifle shots were fired, with the 55 year old male being struck by one round in the lower back. All persons interviewed denied knowing who had fired the weapon and the weapon was not located in the search of the lot or the residences.

Due to the suspects, victims and witnesses being uncooperative no arrests were made and the case is currently under investigation. The victims were in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Approved by: Lieutenant Shannon Barney