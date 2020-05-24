For Memorial Day, President Lincoln’s letter to Mrs. Bixby, and Frederick Douglas’s speech at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

WILLITS, Calif. 5/24/20 — Tomorrow is Memorial Day in the United States, a holiday in which those who have fallen in service to this republic are honored.

The practice of decorating the graves of the honored dead has ancient roots, but in the United States the direct antecedent of Memorial Day was Decoration Day. After the Civil War the Grand Army of the Republic (a fraternal organization of Union veterans), urged the proclamation of a day to honor the men who had died preserving the Union and fighting for the freedom of millions of enslaved people.

Remembering the sacrifice of all of those who have died in the cause of freedom, and the pain suffered by their families, we here reprint President Lincoln’s Letter to Mrs. Bixby, and Frederick Douglas’s speech “The Unknown Loyal Dead,” which was delivered at Arlington Cemetery at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, on Decoration Day in 1871. Lydia Bixby was a Boston widow who at the time was believed to have lost five sons in the war to preserve the Union, and President Lincoln’s letter is an attempt to console this tremendous loss.

While Lincoln’s letter reminds us of the sacrifices made by Union soldiers, Douglas’s speech reminds us of what the fought for, the preservation of the Union, freedom, and an end to slavery. In the speech he speaks to the future of the republic and reminds us that, “…if the star-spangled banner floats only over free American citizens in every quarter of the land, and our country has before it a long and glorious career of justice, liberty, and civilization, we are indebted to the unselfish devotion of the noble army who rest in these honored graves all around us.”

Both works are worth reading, one to recall the terrible costs of war, and the other to remember the liberation won by the efforts of the dead.

And so we republish both here:

Executive Mansion,

Executive Mansion,

Washington, Nov. 21, 1864. Dear Madam, I have been shown in the files of the War Department a statement of the Adjutant General of Massachusetts that you are the mother of five sons who have died gloriously on the field of battle. I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save. I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of Freedom. Yours, very sincerely and respectfully,

A. Lincoln. Mrs. Bixby. President Abraham Lincoln

And here Frederick Douglas’s speech, The Unknown Loyal Dead: