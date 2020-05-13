13th case of COVID confirmed in Mendocino Co.; we’ll be interviewing doctors Doohan and Iser at 4pm on Facebook Live

Help us bring you the latest news

We depend on reader support to bring you up-to-the-minute, in-depth, useful news from across the county and Northern California. By making a contribution or becoming a member you're ensuring our continued ability to bring you the most useful news for all of Mendocino.

Contribute & become a member!
By |
Print More
The Mendocino Voice > Health > 13th case of COVID confirmed in Mendocino Co.; we’ll be interviewing doctors Doohan and Iser at 4pm on Facebook Live

WILLITS, 5/13/20 — Mendocino County Public Health Office has announced that a 13th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mendocino County, and that it is connected to a previous case, and that the person is isolating at home.

The announcement was made via Twitter, and other information is still sparse. However, we will be conducting an interview with drs. Doohan and Iser on our Facebook page at 4 p.m. today. Tune in there to find out more.

Here is the tweet:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A 13th case of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a> has been identified in Mendocino County. This case is inland, and is related to a previous case, and is now isolating at home. <a href=”https://t.co/4pRaAg4Mor”>pic.twitter.com/4pRaAg4Mor</a></p>&mdash; County of Mendocino (@countymendocino) <a href=”https://twitter.com/countymendocino/status/1260696865516838912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 13, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *