13th case of COVID confirmed in Mendocino Co.; we’ll be interviewing doctors Doohan and Iser at 4pm on Facebook Live

WILLITS, 5/13/20 — Mendocino County Public Health Office has announced that a 13th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mendocino County, and that it is connected to a previous case, and that the person is isolating at home.

The announcement was made via Twitter, and other information is still sparse. However, we will be conducting an interview with drs. Doohan and Iser on our Facebook page at 4 p.m. today. Tune in there to find out more.

Here is the tweet:

