Sen. McGuire to hold telephone town hall for Mendocino and Lake Counties April 8

MENDOCINO Co., 4/7/20 — California State Senator Mike McGuire, who represents the North Coast, will be holding a telephone town hall this coming Wednesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. covering the current state of preparations for the COVID-19 pandemic on both county and state levels. As with the previous town hall on March 18, The Mendocino Voice will call in and then livestream on our Facebook page for those who may not be able to call in.

Here’s all the details from McGuire’s office:

Senator McGuire to host Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall with Mendocino and Lake County public health officials Ad Community meeting will be held this Wednesday, April 8 at 6:30 pm Sacramento, CA – Senator Mike McGuire will hold a critical telephone town hall this Wednesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. for Lake and Mendocino County residents to hear the latest updates on the state and local coronavirus response. "We're working with all levels of government to ensure a unified response to the coronavirus here in Lake and Mendocino Counties and all throughout Northern California," Senator Mike McGuire said. "It's critically important folks have the latest, most accurate information needed to protect themselves and their families, which is why we hope neighbors can join us for this informative Telephone Town Hall Wednesday evening." Here are the Town Hall details: Who: Senator Mike McGuire, Mendocino and Lake county public health officials and a University of California physician focused on infectious diseases.



What: Telephone Town Hall to provide the latest updates on our response to the coronavirus.



When: This WEDNESDAY, April 8 at 6:30 p.m.



How to attend: Dial 844-767-5679, enter code 204015 and follow the prompts. You will be connected to the live town hall via telephone and you will be able to listen to the officials providing critical updates.



How to ask a question and get involved with the Town Hall: Email your questions and comments in advance and in real time on Wednesday evening to: Senator.McGuire@senate.ca.gov



Stay up to date on coronavirus efforts across the state and here at home via the California COVID-19 response website (https://covid19.ca.gov/), the County of Mendocino’s web page (https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus) and the County of Lake’s web page (http://health.co.lake.ca.us/Coronavirus.htm) Senator Mike McGuire’s office