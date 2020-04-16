SBA temporarily halts small business loan programs due to lack of funds

All of The Mendocino Voice’s news, including the coronavirus coverage, is free so that we can provide useful info to our entire community. We do not have paywalls, meaning we depend on our members even more. Please consider supporting our coverage by becoming a member here; we rely on these generous members to be able to keep informing everyone. This situation is rapidly developing, and we will be updating with the most accurate information as it is confirmed: find our most recent coverage here.

MENDOCINO Co., 4/16/20 — The Small Business Administration (SBA) has temporarily halted a number of small business support programs, designed to provide loans to businesses suffering due to the pandemic, because an overwhelming demand has exhausted the allocated funding, according to an announcement today. The Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan programs are both temporarily suspended.

Although the programs were intended to provide quick access to capital, especially for businesses struggling with payroll during the shelter in place, many small businesses struggled to submit applications with approved lenders when the PPP program initially opened, and due to a cap on the funding allocated by Congress, many banks closed their application windows quickly, limited enrollment to certain existing customers, or did not participate at all.

Ad

Are you a local business struggling with the shelter in place order, and did you try to apply for one of these programs? If so, we want to hear from you at info@mendovoice.com or in the comments.

West Business Development Center, which is the local SBA organization in Mendocino County, has put together a frequently updated information page with resources, including webinars, a free online directory, and other kinds of support, for small businesses, that you can find here.

Here’s the announcement from West Business Development Center:

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!