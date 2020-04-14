Rep. Huffman, Assemb. Wood to hold round table discussion on Mendocino Co. businesses and pandemic, April 15

MENDOCINO Co., 4/13/20 — The ongoing pandemic and related “shelter in place” orders have caused numerous Mendocino County businesses to close, or furlough employees, while other businesses and workers are struggling to adapt and stay in operation in the coming months. Many of Mendocino County’s businesses are “micro businesses” operating on small margins, and millions of people across the state have filed for unemployment, so while there are some current resources available to help, the pandemic will undoubtedly have a serious impact on the county’s economy and workers.

This Wednesday, Congressman Jared Huffman and State Assemblyman Jim Wood, in coordination with local business advocates, will hold a round table discussing local, state, and federal resources to help support small businesses. The remote round table will include Mary Anne Petrillo, CEO of Mendocino County’s West Business Development Center, Heather Luzzi, District Director, Sacramento District Officer of the Small Business Administration, and Bianca Blomquist, CA Policy & Engagement at Small Business Majority as guests. The round table includes the opportunity to listen in and ask questions with advance registration — you can register here to get the link to attend.

Here’s some of the resources currently available for small businesses, compiled by West Center, including a free business directory for county businesses. Below you can find the round table details from Huffman’s office:

Ad

Rep. Huffman to Host Small Business Virtual Roundtable

San Rafael, CA – On Wednesday, April 15 Congressman Jared Huffman and special guest Assembly member Jim Wood will hold an online “shelter in place” virtual small business roundtable for the Mendocino business community. Rep. Huffman will be joined by local business experts to discuss federal, state and local resources related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts on our business community and answer participant questions. In compliance with Shelter in Place orders, this is not an in-person event.

Special guests will include:

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Mary Anne Petrillo, CEO, West Business Development Center

Heather Luzzi, District Director, Sacramento District Office, Small Business Administration

Bianca Blomquist, CA Policy & Engagement, Small Business Majority

Event Details:

WHAT: Small Business Virtual Roundtable

WHO: Representative Jared Huffman, expert guests

Ad

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, @ 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. PST

WHERE: Please RSVP here to get a personalized link to join the meeting.