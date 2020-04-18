Mendocino National Forest to close OHV trails through April 30 due to pandemic concerns

MENDOCINO Co., 4/17/20 — Starting today, April 17, the United States Forest Service is ordering the closure of OHV trails in the Mendocino National Forest until April 30, due to concerns of overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic. The order can be viewed here.

“The trails were drawing increasingly heavy traffic and large groups of people where social distancing is not possible. Additionally, users travel through and stop in communities adjacent to the forest before accessing riding areas which could potentially contribute to exposure risks to local residents,” reads a press release issued today.

Here’s the full statement: