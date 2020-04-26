Mendo Wire: Coronavirus special, April 25

MENDOCINO Co., 4/25/20 — Here’s our “Mendo Wire” for this week. Periodically we aggregate together some articles about Mendocino from other newspapers, because though we try, we can’t cover everything. However, this week we are instead bringing you some useful articles about the coronavirus pandemic to round out what is our overwhelmingly locally focused coverage. We bring you the latest about Mendo, but there’s a broader world out there whose impact is being felt more than ever now.

We’ve made an effort to include multiple different newspapers so you don’t hit paywalls.

World

Worldwide deaths from coronavirus hit 200,000 today, with about a quarter of those deaths, 53,751, in the United States. This number for the United States has already surpassed average deaths for flu or car crashes for a year.

WHO Warns You May Catch Coronavirus More Than Once – Bloomberg News

Worldwide coronavirus death toll passes 200,000 – CNN

First known US coronavirus death caused by massive cardiac event – The Hill

Sonoma

22 new coronavirus cases mainly a result of increased testing efforts, Sonoma County officials say – Press Democrat

Sonoma County government projects near-term shortfall of up to $15 million – Press Democrat

California

Here’s when stay-at-home orders are expiring in each of California’s 58 counties – Los Angeles Times

Younger blacks and Latinos are dying of COVID-19 at higher rates in California – Los Angeles Times

Reopening California remains a ways off as officials urge caution, cite dangers – Los Angeles Times

Bay Area likely to extend stay-at-home order, San Francisco mayor says – Los Angeles Times

California coronavirus cases top 40,000, with nearly half in L.A. County – Los Angeles Times

And some weather

Heat records will fall in the Southwest in the upcoming week. Highs will be 10-25 degrees above average. https://t.co/pVkUzCCi4E pic.twitter.com/gHL21uWoxR — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) April 25, 2020

It's currently 100F in Palm Springs and we have the first tropical depression of the season off the coast of Mexico. What month is it again?!?! #cawx pic.twitter.com/JWwfVgC7ro — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 25, 2020