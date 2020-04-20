Earth Day activities happening online on April 25

MENDOCINO Co., 4/20/20 — It’s the time of the year that Mendocino County typically celebrates Earth Day with activities around the county, but this year, to maintain social distancing requirements, a number of different organizations will be hosting online Earth Day activities this April 25.

The City of Ukiah, the Ukiah Valley Trails Group, the University of California Hopland Research and Extension Center, and other local organizations have joined up to transition the celebration typically held in Alex Thomas Plaza into an online event this Saturday, April 25, including educational webinars, family activities, tips for gardening and learning about native plants, and much more. The event is free but online registration is currently limited to 100 people, so you should sign-up in advance.

Here’s the details and flyer from the Ukiah Valley Trail Group, the event link, and the Facebook event page. Activities will kick off at 11 a.m.

The best laid plans of Earth Day events are still subject to the whims of pandemics. But we are nevertheless undeterrred! We're switching from the event we had planned at Alex Thomas Plaza to an online, interactive version! Join us on the 25th as we meet virtually via zoom.com to share in a variety of presentations and discussions. Some of the fun stuff will include Bike Safety 101; Backyard Bioblitz; How to Use iNaturalist; How to Build an Herb Spiral; Zero Waste Mendo and more. We only have room for 100 people, so sign in early! https://zoom.us/j/93667097824?pwd=aUlTbExDZzZUR25PczVQZU9zS01rUT09