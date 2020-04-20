Downtown Ukiah Streetscape project starts this week — noise, dust, and traffic controls expected

MENDOCINO Co., 4/20/20 — The Downtown Ukiah Streetscape Project will begin this week, with an initial phase of work called “potholing” that is currently scheduled to last through May 1. The work includes a process to allow contractors to identify underground excavation needs and will involve some dust, noise, traffic controls, and disruption to parking, primarily in the area of State Street between Mill and Henry, and Perkins and Standley between State and School Streets.

Ground-breaking work on the project is currently expected for mid-May. More information and background about the project can be found in our previous coverage, including this overview of the initial stages planned for this summer. Here’s the details from the City of Ukiah: