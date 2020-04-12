Ukiah streetscape project kicks off April 20

MENDOCINO Co., 4/12/20 — Work on the Downtown Streetscape Project in Ukiah will begin this month, starting with a process called “potholing,” followed by ground-breaking working anticipated to start in early May. The “potholing” portion of the process does not include any obstructions to businesses, and involves “a vacuum-method of excavation that allows the contractor to visually observe the underground utilities,” according to a press release from the City of Ukiah.

Phase One of the project is expected to last from April 20 until mid-summer, and will also include “replacing all water and sewer utilities beneath State Street between the cross streets of Mill Street to Henry Street, and on Perkins and Standley between State Street and School Streets.” as well as conduit installation “for all of the existing overhead utility services including electric, telephone, and cable,” states the release.

The details of the initial work, starting April 20, is included in the press release below. You can read our previous coverage of the project here.

