Additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits will be dispersed starting Sun., says Newsom

MENDOCINO Co., 4/9/20 — The State of California has processed more than two million unemployment claims in the last four weeks, more than in all of 2019, but many people have either struggled to access the system, or are still waiting to receive their initial benefits, or the additional benefits including in the federal CARES Act, including up to $1200 in a one-time payment and an additional $600 a week in payments.

California residents who have filed unemployment (you can file here) will begin to receive an additional $600 a week beginning this Sunday, California Gavin Newsom said today (full statement below). These additional benefits will be offered for four months. The state has also created a website, OnwardCA.org to connect people looking for work with available opportunities.

Have you been laid off or had your hours temporarily cut, or are you an independent contractor out of work, and have you filed for employment? We want to know how this is impacting Mendocino County workers — comment on this story or get in touch with us at info@mendovoice.com.

Ad

Here’s the statement from Newsom:

Governor Newsom Announces Additional Unemployment Benefits for Workers Impacted by COVID-19, as Unemployment Claims Reach Record Levels

The state will begin implementing new federal benefit payments of $600 on top of the weekly benefit received by California workers starting this Sunday

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Californians have filed more claims in the last four weeks than in all of 2019

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act. This comes as record numbers of unemployment claims are being filed on a weekly basis in the state.

This is an important benefit that will help individual Californians and our small businesses, especially those that are struggling economically as a result of COVID-19.

Ad

“Many Californians are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and this added benefit is very important to our workers so they have needed resources during this difficult time,” said Governor Newsom.

In the last four weeks, California has processed about 2.3 million unemployment insurance claims, which is more than the total number of claims filed in 2019. Just for the week ending on Saturday, April 4, 2020, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) processed 925,450 claims, which is a 2,418% increase over the same week last year.

Additionally, the EDD paid a total of nearly $684.3 million in unemployment benefits to Californians in need in the last four weeks, supporting families and their local economies.

For more information on how to apply for unemployment insurance benefits and what claimants need to know about these new $600 additional payments, visit the EDD website.

“I want to thank both our federal partners, as well as everyone in our Labor Agency and the staff in the Employment Development Department, who are working around the clock to ensure California workers have the resources they need to get through this difficult time,” added Governor Newsom.

Learn more about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts here. Visit covid19.ca.gov for critical steps Californians can take to stay healthy, and resources available to those impacted by the outbreak.