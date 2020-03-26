Woman dies after jumping from Noyo Bridge

MENDOCINO Co., 3/26/20 — A local woman apparently jumped to her death from the Noyo Bridge, in Fort Bragg, on Wednesday afternoon. The woman, who was 67, was seen climbing over the railing of the bridge, by a passing motorist who then called authorities. Her body was found on the rocks below.

The woman’s identity has not been released to the public.

Editor’s note: The Mendocino Voice does not generally report on apparent suicides, considering them a private matter. However, the nature of this death, in a highly trafficked and very public place, during the middle of the day when may people were in the area, makes it a notable news event.

Ad

Here is the press release from the Fort Bragg Police Department. If the embed feature is not working on your computer you can follow this link to the press release: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/FG20000382-Unattended-Death.doc.pdf