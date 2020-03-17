State Senator McGuire and Mendocino County officials hosting COVID-19 “telephone town hall” on March 18

MENDOCINO Co., 3/17/20 — State Senator Mike McGuire, along with county public officials, and Superintendent of Schools Michelle Hutchins, will hold a “telephone town hall” covering COVID-19 in Mendocino County on Wednesday, March 18.

Residents will be able to call in an listen, and you can submit specific questions in advance by emailing Senator.McGuire@state.ca.gov.

Here’s the email from McGuire’s office with all the details:

