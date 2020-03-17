State Senator McGuire and Mendocino County officials hosting COVID-19 “telephone town hall” on March 18

MENDOCINO Co., 3/17/20 — State Senator Mike McGuire, along with county public officials, and Superintendent of Schools Michelle Hutchins, will hold a “telephone town hall” covering COVID-19 in Mendocino County on Wednesday, March 18.
Residents will be able to call in an listen, and you can submit specific questions in advance by emailing Senator.McGuire@state.ca.gov.
Here’s the email from McGuire’s office with all the details:
We’re working with all levels of government to ensure a unified approach to the coronavirus response here on the North Coast and that needs are being met.
We also want to make sure North Coast residents have the latest, most accurate information needed to protect themselves, their families and their communities.
As part of these efforts, we are partnering with Mendocino County to host a telephone town hall this coming Wednesday, March 18, at 7:00 p.m. and we would love it if you could join us.
We’ll provide the very latest updates from public health officials, county leaders and the county Superintendent of Schools. Of course, you’ll be able to email questions ahead of time.
Here are the details:
Who: Senator Mike McGuire, Mendocino County leaders, public health officials and the county Superintendent of Schools.
What: Telephone Town Hall to provide the latest updates on our response to the coronavirus.
When: This coming Wednesday, March 18, at 7:00 p.m.
How to attend: Dial (877) 226-8216, enter code 2864418 and follow the prompts. You will be connected to the live town hall via telephone and you will be able to listen to the officials providing updates.
How to ask a question and get involved with the Town Hall: Email your questions and comments in advance and in real time on Wednesday evening to: Senator.McGuire@Senate.ca.gov
Stay up to date on coronavirus efforts across the state and here at home via the California Department of Public Health’s website (www.cdph.ca.gov) and the County of Mendocino’s web page (www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus).