Round Valley Indian Tribes declare disaster

MENDOCINO Co., 3/31/20 — The Round Valley Indian Tribes have declared a state of emergency, in keeping with other local, regional, and state governments. This occurred some days ago, and we have unfortunately been delayed in publishing this.

Here is the notice:

https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Round-Valley-Indian-Tribes-Press-Release.pdf