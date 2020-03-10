Mendocino deputy allegedly overdoses, Sonoma Sheriff will conduct investigation

MENDOCINO Co., 3/10/20 — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating an incident within Mendocino County, in which a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy is alleged to have overdosed on illegal drugs, likely opioids, and to have been in possession of additional illicit substances.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a call for emergency treatment was made yesterday, Monday, and on-duty MCSO deputies recognized the address of the call as belonging to an off-duty deputy in Fort Bragg. The on-duty deputies went to the address, where they found the off-duty deputy being administered medical aid, including naloxone (NARCAN) a treatment for opioid overdose. The deputy was receptive to the NARCAN treatment. Drug use “paraphernalia” was also spotted at the residence, as well as illicit drugs.

At this point Sheriff Matt Kendall was contacted. Kendall in turn contacted the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, and asked that they conduct the investigation, to “preserve the integrity of this investigation.” SCSO will conduct the investigation and then hand over results to the Mendocino County District Attorney.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he is recovering. He is currently on paid administrative leave. Concerning the question of charges that the deputy may face, Kendall explained in a brief interview that given that the investigation is being conducted entirely by the SCSO, he could not comment. He also noted that under California’s “911 Good Samaritan law” people seeking medical help during an overdose may be exempted from a drug possession charge — this being an effort to make people experiencing a medical emergency feel comfortable in calling for assistance.

Sonoma County sent at least a detective and a detective sergeant to the scene, who will be conducting the investigation. It is not uncommon for smaller counties to outsource internal affairs investigations to a neighboring county. Mendocino has done this with Lake, and vice versa, and Mendocino has previously asked Sonoma to conduct such investigations. Said Kendall, “We will generally farm it out to a neighboring agency because it helps us survive that daylight test.” On the question of internal disciplinary action he was not, “going to throw out opinions until I have 100% of the facts.” Sonoma, which has a much larger population is is far wealthier, has their own internal affairs department.

We will follow up as more details emerge, here is the press release from the MCSO — notably this press release was written by Kendall himself, a rarity: