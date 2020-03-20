Mendocino County Board of Supervisors hold remote emergency meeting on COVID-19, Assemb. Wood calling in

MENDOCINO Co., 3/20/20 — To ensure social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency session today, by teleconferenced, to cover issues related to the coronavirus in Mendocino County. The meeting is not open to the public, but comments and questions can be called or emailed in to the clerk of the board and the meeting is focused on the new measures and the statewide shelter in place order due to the pandemic. Assemblymember Jim Wood is also participating.

You can watch the meeting at this link: