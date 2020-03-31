Home burns down near Hopland

MENDOCINO Co., 3/31/20 — A home burned down this morning near Hopland on Bus McGall Rd. No one was injured.

The Hopland Fire Department responded to the call and had the fire out fairly quickly. And though the fire did destroy the house they managed to keep it from burning down neighboring structures or from spreading into vegetation. Cal Fire also responded.

Early reports indicated that an explosion my have been connected with the fire and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office did respond as well, but there were no obvious signs of connection to any kind of drug lab. Since then Hopland Fire has not asked the MCSO for any follow up or assistance, indicating that the fire was most likely not connected to any unlawful behavior.