Coronavirus testing availability expanded; one person tests negative in Mendocino

El condado de Mendocino ha establecido un centro de llamadas al 707-234-6052, y el correo electrónico callcenter@mendocinocounty.org. El centro de atención telefónica está abierto de lunes a viernes de 8:00 a.m. a 5:00 p.m. Con personal bilingüe.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/8/20 — COVID-19 testing (AKA the novel coronavirus) has been expanded with the addition of some private tests. Previously, only tests through the state and local public health agencies were avaliable, but Mendocino County Public Health announced today that two private labs have begun conducting tests and that private physicians may request the tests — though all positive results must be reported to the county’s public health agency.

As of today two people in Mendocino County have been tested, and one test has come back negative, the other test result is pending. Anyone who receives a positive test result for COVID-19, either through a private physicians or ordered by Mendocino County Public Health, is required to be reported to the county’s public health department.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mendocino County, although the county has declared a public health emergency, and public officials held a press conference covering local preparedness efforts on March 5. At that time, no one had been tested in the county, as they had not met the previous testing criteria, although a handful of people had preformed a self-quarantined at home and had been monitored by the county. Since March 5 two people have been tested, though only one test has returned from the lab — that person tested negative for the coronavirus. However, there are no labs within Mendocino County conducting tests, and testing availability remains somewhat limited, so the turnaround time for results may be several days for local residents.

Mendocino County has set up a call center at 707-234-6052, and the county’s COVID email is callcenter@mendocinocounty.org. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with bilingual staff. Here’s some tips from public officials, and anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and needing medical care is asked to stay home and call ahead before going to a clinic, doctor’s office, or hospital. The state has also made resources available to assist with free testing and for eligible workers who have to stay home, and California Department of Public Health is issuing daily briefings, along with guidelines for schools, universities, elderly care facilities, large events, and employers.

California Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference on Sunday afternoon providing an update on state efforts to dock the Grand Princess cruise ship, and overall efforts to address the spread of COVID-19 in California (watch here).

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County Interim Public Health Director Noemi Doohan, below. The county has opened a COVID-19 call center and will be providing updates weekly, as well as as needed.

You can watch the video of the county’s March 5 press conference, and see our complete local COVID-19 coverage here. We will be updating as more information becomes available.