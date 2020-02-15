Bicyclist allegedly run down by motorist near Willits

WILLITS, 2/15/20 — A motorist allegedly ran down a bicyclist yesterday morning near Willits, running him over with her car and inflicting major injuries for which he was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The motorist was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, on Friday morning Janice Longerier, 47, engaged in an argument with a 31 year old male bicyclist on Locust Street. According to law enforcement, Longerier then ran over the bicyclist with her car. The man sustain major injuries, and his status is unknown as of time of publication. Longerier was arrested and booked into Mendocino County Jail on a 664/187 penal code, or an attempted murder, rather than murder. On that basis it can be assumed that the bicyclist was alive at the time that Longerier was arrested. However, his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

After allegedly running over and greviously harming the man, Longerier was assisted, allegedly, by her husband and son in law in fleeing and in hiding evidence. Longerier’s husband, Eugene Craig Stephens, 47, and James Dean King, 23, were both arrested and booked into Mendocino County Jail on conspiracy.

Ad

Given that the incident occurred just outside of city limits, the CHP, Willits Police Department, and Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, all were involved in the investigation.

Here is a statement from the CHP: