USFS seeking public comment on veg. management & herbicide application in Ranch Fire scar till January 21

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/20 — The United States Forest Service is planning a vegetation management project within the burn scar of the Ranch Fire in the Mendocino National Forest, including some herbicide applications along with mechanical removal of invasive species, and the agency is currently seeking public comments on the project until January 21.

The project does not include portions of the forest within Mendocino County, but will cover 54 acres at 15 different sites within Glenn, Colusa, and Lake counties. The target species include Scotch Broom, Spanish Broom, and French Broom, which are non-native invasive species that can increase fire hazard, and the Forest Service Is planning to remove them with both herbicide applications and mechanical removal. The public comment period will be open until January 21, and regulators are required to consider public comments in drafting their final plan.

The entirety of the plan can be found on this Forest Service project webpage, and public comment can be submitted to: Japhia Huhndorf, Mendocino National Forest All Units, 825 N. Humboldt Ave., Willows, CA, 95988 or emailed to jshuhndorf@fs.fed.us. Here's the full announcement from the Forest Service:

Ad