Ukiah Unified serves over 1.1 million free meals to students, with more on the way

MENDOCINO Co., 12/11/19 — The Ukiah Unified School District provided more than 1.1 million free meals to students at 17 different schools in Mendocino County last year, and is on track to serve even more this year. They provide free meals for students every week day as well as special meals prepared for holidays, such as this past Thanksgiving. The school district received praise from the North Coast's State Senator Mike McGuire this month for having served more than

California regulations provide federal “When a child goes to school hungry, their ability to learn, grow and thrive is compromised. School meals are extremely effective at fighting the devastating effects of child hunger and improving outcomes in our public schools,” Senator McGuire said in a press release.

Here's the message from McGuire praising the District for its efforts: