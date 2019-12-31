Prepare your business for natural disasters at free workshops, Jan. 7 & 8

MENDOCINO Co., 12/29/19 — Is your business prepared for the next disaster? After several years of wildfires on an unprecedented scale, along with planned power shut-offs, heavy rains, and more, Mendocino County business owners are being confronted with repeated emergency situations that have left a large impact on our region, and that seem likely to continue. To help people prepare, West Business Development Center, the county's small business organization, has developed a free workshop to assist small business owners in developing a plan for the next emergency or disaster.

The next workshops will be held on January 7 and 8 in Fort Bragg and Ukiah, and are designed to prepare small business owners to become more resilient during emergencies. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more than 40% of businesses never re-open after a disaster, and West Center wants to help ensure that your business doesn't suffer a similar fate.

Ad

"In 2017, California had 13 billion dollars in insured loss due to natural disasters. The impact of a an occurrence that is becoming our new norm, means we need to prepare more than ever. The West Center is hosting their 2 hour workshop, Emergency Prep For Your Business, The Important Stuff," said Rachel Clark, a local certified business coach and workshop leader. Along with information from the workshop, participants will receive a training booklet, and free personalized consulting to develop their own emergency plan.

The workshops will be held on January 7 in Fort Bragg, and on January 8 in Ukiah, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can register in advance at this link.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Here's the announcement from West Company:

Over the last three or four years, if we did not realize it then, we know it now. Mendocino and Lake Counties can be volatile. When disaster strikes a community, a State of Emergency is declared paving the way for an army of public and private resources to aid the victims. When disaster strikes one business, your business, you are on your own. You may even be financially responsible for cleaning up the mess after Emergency Services has left. Ad Regardless if one structure is destroyed or an entire community, without a disaster preparedness plan for your business, you could be in deep trouble. West business Development Center has developed a program and a guide to deal with the post event realities of losing all or part of your business. A disaster preparedness plan includes all of the documentation needed to work with your – Insurance Agent Ad Vendors Bankers Ad Employees Customers Join us January 8th for this free workshop. Press release from West Company