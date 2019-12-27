Need help paying for childcare? North Coast Opportunities offers funding assistance for low income families

MENDOCINO Co., 12/27/19 — Many families across California struggle to cover the high costs of childcare, including here in Mendocino and Lake counties can be significant — up to $1,000 a month on average, which can often put parents in a position of choosing to stay home instead of seeking employment and covering childcare. To assist low income families with these costs, North Coast Opportunities is offering additional funds for families who meet the income requirements, which are less than $4278 gross monthly income for a family of three in Mendocino and Lake counties.

If you think this program might help you, get in touch with North Coast Opportunities at your local office — details are included in the full announcement from NCO:

Ad

Funding for Child Care Now Available

Families in Lake and Mendocino Counties are encouraged to apply ([Ukiah, CA] December 13, 2019) Rural counties in the state of California continue to experience high costs for infant and toddler care. Families frequently pay an average of $600-1000 per month. According to Kidsdata.org, that can add up to $7200-$12,000 a year. In Lake County, for example, a family is likely to spend 1/3 or more of their gross income on childcare. North Coast Opportunities (NCO) Rural Communities Child Care has been able to access funds just released by The California Department of Education to help more families pay for child care in Lake and Mendocino Counties. Families are encouraged to contact NCOs Rural Communities Child Care program to apply for this additional funding. Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed! Rural Communities Child Care Program Director, Teri Sedrick is pleased to announce this expanded funding opportunity; “The high cost of child care can sometimes impact employment opportunities for local families, forcing a member of the family to choose between a job or staying home with a young child. NCOs Rural Communities Child Care can help low income families pay for child care so they can keep their job and continue to improve the financial situation for themselves and their family.” To be eligible for subsidized child care, families can apply at any time. In order to qualify, a family of 3 cannot earn more than $4278 gross monthly income. Income eligibility is required and a family must be able to demonstrate their need for child care. Applications can be submitted to NCO Rural Communities Child Care. Please call your local NCO Rural Communities Child Care office for assistance.

Fort Bragg (707) 964-3080

Ukiah and Willits (707) 467-3200

Lakeport (707) 263-4688

Clearlake (707) 994-4018 Ad NCO is the Community Action Agency that serves Lake and Mendocino Counties, as well as parts of Humboldt, Sonoma, Del Norte, and Solano Counties. NCO reacts and adjusts to community needs, including disaster response and recovery. For more information visit www.ncoinc.org or call (707) 467-3200. Ad NCO press release.