“Local elderly” homeless man found dead in creek

12/13/19 — The body of an elderly homeless man was found in Gibson Creek in Ukiah today, it appears that the man died of natural causes, and no foul play is suspected by police. The body was found near where Gibson Creek passes beneath U.S. Route 101.

Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Cedric Crook explained that the man was a “local elderly transient and well known to law enforcement.” His exact cause of death remains unknown pending an autopsy, but again, foul play is not currently suspect by police.

Ad

The man’s next of kin have not yet been notified and as such his identity has not been released to the public.

Police noted that temperatures in Ukiah have not been below freezing of late and that they don’t suspect exposure to be the cause of the man’s death.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

According to an article in The Ukiah Daily Journal the man’s body was found by someone walking under the bridge behind the Big Lots on Orchard St.