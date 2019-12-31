Joel Soinila announces campaign for District 2 supervisor

MENDOCINO Co., 12/31/19 — Campaign season is upon us, and somewhat earlier than usual. A couple years ago California made the decision to move our primary up to March 3 meaning that our primary campaign season is now a mid-winter affair and the candidates have already begun to send out their announcements and make statements, which we are very happy to run. (Read our other 2020 election coverage here.)

If you are running for supervisor, city council or other prominent local office, please send your campaign announcement and any statement you have about your policy positions to info@mendovoice.com. We will also be conducting live-streamed interviews with the supervisorial candidates in the coming months, as we have in the past, so look out for that.

Ad

A map of Mendocino County's Second Supervisorial District, which largely covers Ukiah.

And if you don't know what supervisorial district you're in, here's a handy zoomable map we created at mendomaps.com

What follows is the announcement sent out by Joel Soinila who is running in the 2nd District. For many years that seat has been held by Supervisor John McCowen, but he is not seeking re-election this year, and so the race is wide open.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Joel Soinila's Statement