Beat the heat at cooling centers in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 7/3/24 – Cooling centers are opening up across inland Mendocino County as excessively hot temperatures blanket Northern California. Inland areas of the county will see temperatures as high as 110 degrees, putting thousands of vulnerable residents, including the unhoused, children and older adults at risk.

Here is a list of cooling centers open for residents to find relief from the heat. You can also find this week’s forecast and tips on staying safe and healthy during heat waves here.

Laytonville

County of Mendocino Library Laytonville Branch, 44960 N. Highway 101, Suite D Wednesday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, closed Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.



Round Valley

County of Mendocino Library Round Valley Branch, 23925 Howard St., Covelo Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, closed Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Round Valley Senior Center, 77826 Covelo Rd. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, closed Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Round Valley Tribal Offices, 77826 Covelo Rd., Buffalo Room & Paula Lockhart Boardroom Wednesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, will open if needed



Ukiah

Civic Center Lobby, 300 Seminary Ave. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Will close at 6 p.m. if no one present.

United Disaster Relief of Northern California, 1240 Airport Park Blvd. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

County of Mendocino Library Ukiah Branch, 105 N. Main St. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, closed Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Building Bridges Daytime Drop-In Center, 1405 S. State St. Wednesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.



Willits

City of Willits Administrative Center 111 E. Commercial St. Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

County of Mendocino Library Willits Branch, 390 E. Commercial St. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, closed Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Willits Harrah Senior Center, 1501 Baechtel Rd. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, closed Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. until end of bingo night



The County of Mendocino may open additional cooling centers, as needed. We will update this list accordingly.

Advertisements

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.