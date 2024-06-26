Willits Frontier Days celebrates Western culture at 98th annual event

WILLITS, CA., 6/26/24 – It wouldn’t be summer in Mendocino County without bulls, broncos, barbecue — and a rodeo princess. Those four images conjure up only one thing: Willits Frontier Days.

The event, which features the longest-running continuous rodeo in California, celebrates American Western traditions and the tight-knit world of ranching in Mendocino County. Kicking off with the Hometown Celebration last Friday, the fun continues with carnivals, tractor pulls, dances, rodeo, food events and the crowning of the Frontier Days Sweetheart.

The first Willits Frontier Days took place in July 1927 when the Willits Development Association decided to hold a special event to raise funds to build a hospital. Eventually, Frank R. Howard Memorial Hospital was built. Charles S. Howard, owner of Ridgewood Ranch, famously the home and final resting place of Seabiscuit, helped fund the hospital, which was named after his son, Frank, who was killed in a car accident on the ranch.

Frontier Days continued annually, operated by the American Legion and then by the Willits Volunteer Fire Department. In 1950, the Willits Frontier Days Association was formed, and local businesspeople and ranchers took over the event operations. Today, the event raises thousands of dollars for community organizations. Including the Willits Lions Club, Little Lake Fire, Boy Scouts Troop 42, the Seabiscuit Riding Program and more.

The carnival kicks off this Friday, June 28, with rides, carnival games and lots of fair food next to Jack Tharp Arena. It is open nightly from 5 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are on sale for $35 at JD Redhouse until 12 p.m. on Friday. Prices jump to $40 at the gate — unlimited rides included —after Friday noon.

That same evening is the truck and tractor pull at Jack Tharp Arena. Professional drivers and amateurs alike use their vehicles to compete against the Terminator, a weighted sled that is hooked to competitors’ vehicles, according to the 2024 Frontier Days program. One tip: bring ear plugs as the professional cars are very loud. The truck and tractor pulls take place at 6 p.m. and cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Afterwards, check out the street dance with live country music and a beer garden.

One of the signature events is when a group of young women focus their intentions on being the next Frontier Days Sweetheart. The Sweetheart is a young woman aged 16 to 20 whom organizers describe as demonstrating “poise and personality” and a skilled equestrian who “exemplifies the ideals of Western life.” Judging takes place over the weekend with the Sweetheart crowned on Sunday, June 30. The winner will participate in rodeo events, the parade and Western events throughout California.

The professional California Cowboys Pro Rodeo Association rodeo starts on July 3 with tickets ranging from $10 to $25. July 3 also offers a concert by country musician Chad Bushnell. It’s free after the rodeo.

The Fourth of July offers a packed day of activities. Start the day off at the horseshoe contest at 10 a.m. at Rec Grove Park followed by the parade on Main Street at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “Cowboys & Cadillacs” so it’s likely Wranglers and vintage cars will be common sights. Show up early, as the best viewing spots often disappear quickly. After the parade, head back to Rec Grove Park for live music and a barbecue offering hearty portions of tri-tip, beans, salad, garlic bread and corn on the cob. The barbecue is $20 for adults and children or $12 for seniors. The day wraps up with the second CCPRA rodeo at Jack Tharp Arena at 4 p.m.

After a festive Fourth, recover at the Lions Cowboy Breakfast at Rec Grove Park on Friday, July 5 at 7 a.m.. The Willits Lions Club serves hotcakes, ham, eggs and coffee to hungry guests for $13 adults and $9 for children. The junior rodeo, featuring the youngest rodeo competitors, takes place afterwards at 8 a.m. at Jack Tharp Arena. It’s $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Willits Frontier Days continues for one more day with its newest event, Bulls & Broncs, on Saturday, July 6. There will be thousands of dollars in cash prizes awarded for the best mutton busting, bull riding, ranch bronc riding and breakaway roping. It starts at 7 p.m. at Jack Tharp Arena and is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Cowboys and cowgirls looking to participate can sign up here.

The 98th annual Willits Frontier Days takes place now through July 6, 2024. Find the calendar and more at willitsfrontierdays.com.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.

