State Assembly committee advances legislation to make wildfire technology research and development a permanent department

MENDOCINO Co., 6/27/24 — The California State Assembly Emergency Management committee advanced legislation on Monday to make the Office of Wildfire Technology Research and Development a permanent department under Cal Fire.

The office was created through State Bill 109 in 2021, introduced by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to research emerging wildfire safety technology after devastating wildfires that have impacted the state since 2017.

The office’s most successful project to date is Alert California, a camera system operated by the University of California, San Diego. Alert California has wildfire cameras placed throughout California forests that use artificial intelligence, also known as AI, to detect smoke columns, helping firefighters attack a potential wildfire in its initial stages. The program was recently named one of the best inventions of 2023 by TIME magazine and is used by firefighters in Mendocino County to monitor conditions from Leggett to Philo.

Despite the success of Alert California, under the terms of the original legislation, the office is set to close January 1, 2029. To address that closure, Dodd introduced State Bill 74, which would make the office permanent under Cal Fire. The office is overseen by a board of directors and is required to submit research findings and recommendations to the state legislature and governor.

“Through the extension of this office, California can continue to work smarter to address the increasing wildfire threat,” Sen. Dodd said in a press release. “We must continue to be leaders on wildfire innovation, whether it be through novel use of artificial intelligence for early smoke detection or any other means. By remaining on the vanguard, this office can continue to develop ways to keep our state safe.”

Next, SB 74 goes to the California State Assembly Committee on Appropriations for approval.

