Road closure to impact downtown Fort Bragg on June 27-28

FORT BRAGG, CA., 6/26/24 – A portion of N. Franklin Street in downtown Fort Bragg will be closed on Thursday and Friday as the city implements a slurry seal repair project.

This will result in the closure of N. Franklin Street at the Pine Street intersection to the Oak Street intersection from 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, to around noon on Friday, June 28.

Businesses along the closed portion of N. Franklin Street will remain open. Sidewalks in the construction zones will also be open to pedestrians.

“We understand that these road closures may cause inconvenience to residents and businesses,” said the City of Fort Bragg in a press release, “[we] appreciate your understanding and cooperation as this project comes to the finish line.”

