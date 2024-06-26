Pet adoption event in Cloverdale Saturday

With shelters too full to accept surrenders and the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s dog kennels full to bursting, adoption events are more important than ever. Pets need a forever home—or even a foster situation to free up space. On Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., four animal shelter and rescue organizations are gathering at the Clover Dog Pet Supply and Wash for a fun pool party and adoption event. Participating are the Blue Collar Dog Rescue, Mendocino County’s Ukiah Animal Shelter, Anderson Valley Animal Rescue, and Felines of Philo. Expect wet dogs and cats rolling their eyes. 1129 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale Or follow the barks!

