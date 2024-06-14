Mendocino Flavors: Celebrate Pride with foodie fun; Geiger’s in Hopland for sale and more tasty food and drink news

MENDOCINO Co., 6/10/24 — Happy Pride month, Mendocino County! As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and the Mendocino Voice’s resident foodie, I count June as a great time for me to learn about local LGBTQ+ business owners making an impact in the food and beverage industry, as well as allies that stand up and support the queer community.

Antojitos Mary, a Ukiah Mexican food truck with a cult following for its birria-topped french fries, Instagrammable michelaguas drinks and crazy Hot Cheetos-drenched snacks, is proudly part of the LGBTQ+ community. “For those who unfortunately do not have the support of family/friends come on over. We will gladly be your family,” owner Jovana Alatorre shared in a Facebook comment in Mendocino County Foodies. Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and special events, 676 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 391-2011

Out on the Coast, Home Style Cafe in Fort Bragg is also LGBTQ+-owned. A locals favorite, Home Style Cafe has been serving up hearty American-style breakfasts and lunches for decades. In fact, December 2025 will mark the 40th anniversary of the Home Style. The cafe offers everything from omelettes and salads to burgers and homemade pies. The biscuits and gravy are supposed to be some of the best in the region. Don’t miss the hand-cut french fries. Wed-Sun 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 790 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6106

Speaking of allies, the Cheesecakery, a Willits-based bakery, has teamed up with Slam Dunk Pizza to offer a special Pride month cheesecake that is absolutely adorable! Chef Angela Gessner has won awards for her cheesecake creations, and there is no doubt that this colorful confection will win over the hearts, minds and bellies of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies. Each slice costs $7 with $5 from each purchase being donated to MCAVHN Care & Prevention Network and its services rendered to the queer community. The cheesecake is available at both Slam Dunk Pizza locations (720 N. State St., Ukiah and 1708 S. Main St., Willits) through the end of June.

If you’re attending Ukiah Pride on Sunday, June 16, stop by Black Oak Coffee Roasters for a free drip coffee. The coffee shop is the starting point for the Pride walk. Black Oak will give away free drip coffee at 10 a.m. to celebrate the start of the walk. 476 N. State St., Ukiah.

Do you have a favorite LGBTQ+-owned or operated foodie or beverage business in Mendocino County? Are you a LGBTQ+ business owner serving up delicious offerings to the community? Send me an email at [email protected].

Geiger’s Market in Hopland in October 2023. (Serena Alexi/The Mendocino Voice)

Don’t be shocked: Geiger’s Market in Hopland is for sale After all the drama surrounding the closure of Geiger’s Long Valley Market in Laytonville and the opening of Geiger’s Market in Hopland, the soap opera continues — Geiger’s Market in Hopland is for sale. Yes, you read that right: it is for sale. It has only been open for nine months.

You can now be the owner of a grocery store housed in the former Hopland Superette building, which was built in 1957, in a prime location on U.S. Route 101 in downtown Hopland. The property is being sold for $2.35 million and the business itself for $450,000. According to the real estate listing, “The current ownership team is focusing their energy on other projects and needs to sell this labor of love that they have so painstakingly restored and created.”

Take that as you will.

The listing continues: “The goal of the team that has created Geiger’s Market was to bring a combination of a local market providing the basics to the community alongside everything a traveler or tourist would need. Geiger’s Market is the best place to stop to fill your picnic basket for a day of wine tasting, stop for a coffee and a pastry, or pick up supplies for the week.”

As a journalist who has covered the Geiger’s drama from the start, I’m almost at a loss of what else to write about it. I hope the next thing that I write about Geiger’s is that it has been purchased by locals who will ensure that residents of south county find value in the market’s offerings, not just “travelers and tourists.” Check out the real estate listing here.

Party platters by Sugar Coated Catering in January 2024. (Courtesy photo)

Miss K.J. to stay in Fort Bragg, will resume catering and baking offerings One of Fort Bragg’s most beloved and tasty food businesses, Sugar Coated Catering, was set to close coastal operations when chef-owner Kerry Jane Garner (a.k.a. Miss K.J.) planned to move to Lake County. Whether it was serving up decadent twists on American classics at her cafe, Miss K.J.’s Bangin’ Bites just off Highway 1, or sweet treats through her catering business, Garner gained a fan base for her thoughtful service, affordable prices and belly-filling food.

Garner was set to close her operations on May 11 and proceed with moving — until a r, twist of fate intervened. Now Garner and her family will remain in the Fort Bragg area. Per an announcement on Facebook on June 3, Garner shared that she found a place to live and that foodies should “stay tuned for a new baking schedule in the future and dessert options. Also we are still booking catering and events. We have several booked but our calendar has room for more.” Follow along with Garner’s activities and announcements via her Facebook page. Dancing Crow Vineyards will serve as the venue for TASTE Mendocino on June 29. (Courtesy photo) TASTE Mendocino! returns on Saturday, June 29 Eat and drink your way through the finest restaurants and wineries in Mendocino County at the annual TASTE Mendocino! event. Presented by Mendocino Winegrowers and Visit Mendocino County, the afternoon includes more than 25 local wineries pouring everything from sauvignon blanc to pinot noir, chardonnay and zinfandels. Local chefs from throughout the county will offer small bites to accompany. Sat., June 29, 1-4 p.m., $75, Dancing Crow Vineyards, Hopland, tickets available here.

June register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports local library association Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round-up their purchases to support the Ukiah Valley Friends of the Library Association. The nonprofit’s mission is “generate community interest and support for the Ukiah Valley Library services and facilities.” Mon.-Sun., 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

June register round-up in Willits supports animal adoption



In Willits, customers at Mariposa Market can round-up their grocery purchases to support the Milo Foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is “rescue adoptable dogs and cats from high-kill animal control shelters and adopt them to loving homes best suited to provide lifetime care.” Mariposa Market, Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 500 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9630, mariposamarket.com.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook! My friend Serena Alexi and I started Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook to provide a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers’ markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

Mayan Fusion in Fort Bragg on October 29, 2022. (Sarah Stierch/CC-BY-A)

Small but equally important updates In Fort Bragg – Chef Silver Canul, owner of Mayan Fusion, is offering a selection of menu items prepared at his outdoor grilling station, including oysters, elote (corn on the cob) and steaks. The new grill is located on the patio, providing outdoor diners a sensory experience as their food is prepared al fresco. Also in Fort Bragg, Sip Wine Bar is now open on Mondays from 1-6 p.m. The Retro Wagon is on break and will reopen at 7 a.m. on June 18.

In Gualala – The Gualala Seafood Shack has opened an onsite oyster bar featuring fresh oysters and seafood towers. The bar also offers a variety of sauces and wines to pair with oysters. Trinks Cafe is now offering mimosa pitchers starting at $25 each.

In Hopland – Noble Folk, a Healdsburg ice cream and pie bar, is now selling its ice cream at the Thatcher Hotel and Steep in Hopland.

In Laytonville – Pour Girls Coffee has extended weekend hours: Fri-Sat 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fog Eater Cafe in Mendocino. (Sarah Stierch/CC-BY)

In Mendocino – The Fog Eater Cafe celebrated its fifth anniversary last week. Congratulations! Meyer Family Cellars’ tasting room’s summer hours are Thur-Tue 12-5 p.m.

In Point Arena – Izakaya Gama has shifted to summer hours: Wed-Sun 4-9 p.m., closed Mon-Tue. Pelican Bread’s summer hours are Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

In Ukiah – Be-Bop’s Diner is now open daily until 9 p.m.

In Westport – The Old Abalone Pub’s updated hours are Thur-Sat 5-9 p.m. and Sun 4-8 p.m. for dinner.

In Willits – Kemmy’s Pies is now offering their pies unbaked or frozen to bake at home.

In Yorkville – Meyer Family Cellars’ winery’s summer hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.

