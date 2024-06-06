Mendocino County Featured Pet: Lotus

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 6/6/24 – This week’s featured pet is Lotus, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Lotus is a two-year-old female German shepherd.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Lotus is a beauty waiting to bloom. This elegant girl is loaded with potential — all she needs is a guardian who enjoys interacting with their dog. Lotus walks nicely on leash and enjoys being close to her person. Lotus is a German Shepherd Dog, two years old and a very charming 57 pounds. GSDogs are a highly intelligent breed, used for police work, search and rescue, tracking, and always do well in canine obedience and agility classes. Loyal and dedicated, Lotus is waiting for her forever home. Come to the Shelter and meet her!

You can read more about Lotus here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

