Mendocino County Featured Pet: Breezy

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 6/26/24 – This week’s featured pet is Breezy, available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Breezy is a one-year-old female Australian mix (with a dash of German shepherd).

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Breezy isn’t sure why she’s at the shelter! All she knows is right now it’s very loud and a bit overwhelming. Breezy is nervous and can be skittish when new people walk in the room. She warms up once she trusts you and wants to be right by your side. We’ve had plenty of experience with shy dogs at the shelter, and we’re confident Breezy will become comfortable once she is adopted and settled into a loving household. Breezy will be a wonderful family dog, as she is a sweetheart. Shepherds are very smart dogs, and we bet Breezy will be a quick learner in her forever home! Miss B is an Aussie mix (maybe German Shepherd Dog?), one year old and 50 sweet pounds.

You can read more about Breezy here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

