Landline access will remain in place in California

MENDOCINO CO., 6/20/24 – Landline users in Mendocino County can rest easy knowing their telephone service will remain intact after the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) ruled on Thursday, June 20, that AT&T must continue to provide landline service statewide.

The ruling came after AT&T began petitioning the CPUC in March 2023 to be released from providing landline services statewide. The telecommunications giant claimed that landlines were expensive to maintain, outdated and archaic, and that the majority of the 7% of remaining California landline users (an estimated 580,000 households statewide according to the County of Marin) in the state had alternatives, such as cellular access and voice over internet protocol (VoIP).

While AT&T and its supporters claimed that landlines were a thing of the past, the CPUC commissioners heard from thousands of residents stating otherwise. What might be “old school” for some is a vital lifeline for many California residents, especially in rural and isolated areas where cellular reception is limited or nonexistent — including many parts of Mendocino County, from the coast to the mountains. It’s also a vital tool for accessing the internet for many, a requirement of DSL internet service.

Advertisements

Landlines are also a stable option in areas impacted by natural disasters, including wildfires, floods and heavy snow, all which can knock out power, including cellular service. Public commenters during the CPUC meeting included wildfire survivors who cited that their landlines were always working even when the fires had taken cellular service offline.

Landline users also include older adults, many of whom are used to a telephone and find smartphones complex, with a steep learning curve. Many individuals with speech, hearing, mobility and/or visual impairments also rely on landlines to communicate. Landlines are also more affordable, in contrast to smartphones that are expensive to buy and also may have pricey monthly plans.

Advertisements

After holding eight public meetings statewide and receiving over 5,000 public comments over the past year, the CPUC, the regulatory body that oversees privately owned public utilities in California, voted unanimously to continue to ensure residents have access to landlines.

The utility commission also voted unanimously to update the rules around the “carrier of last resort” regulations. These regulations require that Californians have access to basic telephone service provided by the dominant provider in the service area. In California, that is AT&T. According to the CPUC board, the regulations have not been updated in decades and updating the rules should reflect access to today’s technologies, including broadband and cellular service.

Read our past coverage about AT&T’s push to stop providing landline access here.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.