Flynn Creek Circus returns to town of Mendocino 

MENDOCINO Co., 6/27/24 — Under a big top at Mendocino’s Friendship Park, Flynn Creek Circus will launch its new production, “The Heavy Lift!,” from June 29 through July 7.

The internationally renowned circus-theater company presents an original noir detective story. Follow the lovable Private Detective as he fumbles into the case of the missing pigeons and cheer on the capable Secretary, a band of rowdy newsies and a terrifyingly polite Building Inspector in this moody mystery. Adults will enjoy layered metaphor, children will giggle at cartoonish attics, and young and old will be stunned by the skill and polish of the acrobatic cast. The animal-free entertainment will include family-friendly showings, an interactive children’s camp program, and the wildly popular “Adults Only Show” with outrageous acts and dark comedy.

The two-hour show includes a 15-minute intermission. Beer, wine and light concessions will be available for purchase.

Advertisements

After the Mendocino gig, the tour continues to Ukiah, Sausalito, Rohnert Park and other Northern California and Oregon locations, ending with shows in Cloverdale, Boonville and Capitola later this year.

Tickets are available for purchase online at flyyncreekcircus.com. Individual tickets start at $18, with table reservation options starting at $81 for two attendees. Early booking is encouraged.

Advertisements