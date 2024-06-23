Annual Taste Mendocino event showcases local food and wine on June 29

UKIAH, Ca., 6/23/24 – Wine and food are a natural pair, especially when it comes to the award-winning wines and culinary creations of Mendocino County. That pairing will come together on Saturday, June 29, at the annual Taste Mendocino event in Hopland.

Organized by Mendocino Winegrowers in partnership with Visit Mendocino and Visit Ukiah, the afternoon celebrates the best wines in the county as well as Mendocino’s rich culinary traditions as created by local chefs.

Over 25 wineries will participate, including cult favorites Alta Orsa, Murder Ridge and Boonville Wines, local legends Frey, Husch, McNab Ridge and Testa, and many more. The event takes place at Dancing Crow Vineyards, the newest winery in Hopland, which offers a spacious venue with vineyard views.

Chefs from Big Earl’s BBQ, Cultivo, Fairall’s Farm, Farola, Kemmy’s Pies, the Munchery, Rock Seas and other local restaurants and caterers will participate, pairing their hearty small bites with local wines. Beer lovers will also be able to enjoy offerings from North Coast Brewing, Ukiah Brewing Company and North Spur Brewing Co.

Jazz icon Paula Samonte and musician Ed Reinhart will perform, and an afterparty will take place at Saracina Vineyards with music by Blue Luke.

Taste Mendocino takes place on Saturday, June 29 from 1-4 p.m.l participants must be 21 and over. Tickets are $75 or $40 for designated drivers. Use the code TasteMendo24 to take 15% off ticket prices. Tickets on sale at tastemendo.com.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.