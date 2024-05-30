Our resource guide for wildfire information & links that everyone in “Mendo needs to know”

MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/20 — For four years The Mendocino Voice has provided breaking news on wildfires, power shutoffs, floods, and other emergency situations. We’ve published information on wildfire prevention and compiled resources for people who endure both the immediate hazards of wildfires, natural disasters, or the ensuing economic and mental duress.
As these events become more frequent, we have put together a general information guide to help you navigate and prepare for emergencies. We’ve also included past articles and resources which are still relevant and useful, and have been aggregated and organized here.
We recommend bookmarking this page as these are useful resources during many different kinds of emergencies, and there are the links to official sources. Comment or contact [email protected] if there are any resources we’ve missed so we can include them here.
Click the link to go directly to the specific section
- Current information resources during emergencies
- Safety precautions and emergency preparedness
- Defensible space and home hardening
- Weather and air quality
- Power outages and shut-offs
- Wildfire recovery
- Coping with stress, emotional trauma and crisis
General current information resources during emergencies
- Cal Fire statewide information and current incidents map
- Cal Fire Mendocino Unit on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook
- U.S Forest Service wildfire incident map, Inciweb
- WiFire from UC San Diego has excellent fire heat maps, active perimeters, smoke analysis, historic fire data, and even wind and other weather.
- Windy.com offers good wind prediction.
- National Weather Service Eureka weather website
- ALERTCalifornia camera network
- Environmental Protection Agency Fire and Smoke air quality map
- Mendocino Air Quality Management District with Mendoair.org info
- Caltrans Quick Map for road closures
- California Highway Patrol current incidents page
- PG&E current outages map
- PG&E planned power shut-off weather forecast page
- PG&E planned power shut-off address look-up and map page
- California Independent System Operator (CA ISO) website, X (formerly known as Twitter)
- City of Ukiah planned power shutoff page, Facebook page, 24/7 power outage hotline: 707-463-6288
- USGS current conditions for stream flows in Mendocino County
- United States Geological Service latest earthquake map, “Did you feel it” reporting page
- California OES earthquake live early reporting system
- NOAA tsunami information and warning webpage
- Lightningmaps.org to track lightning strikes and the weather radar
- U.S. Drought Monitor
- California Office of Emergency Services
- Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services
- Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Nixle webpage
- Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office X and Facebook
- Mendocino County on Facebook, X
- Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office MendoAlert for emergency notifications, sign up for it here.
- Mendocino County emergency scanner feed on Broadcastify
- Mendocino National Forest closures and related alerts
- Flightradar24 flight information
- California Department of Public Health COVID-19 public health guidelines
- Mendocino County Public Health COVID-19 webpage, Facebook, and X
- Mendocino County Public Health COVID-19 hotline: 707-234-6052, [email protected]
- Project Sanctuary, free resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, 24/7 contact lines: (707) 463-4357 for the inland county area, and (707) 964-4357 for the coast
Safety Precautions and Emergency Preparedness
Here are a set of resources to consider in preparation for wildfire season, followed by more general emergency preparedness resources.
- The Mendocino Voice‘s guide on how to build an emergency go bag.
- Readyforwildfire.org is CalFire’s website for wildfire preparedness. It provides guidelines for creating defensible space, creating a wildfire plan for your family, what to have in your emergency kits, what precautions to take returning home after a wildfire, and more. The site also includes a new web-based app for creating a personalized wildfire preparedness plan.
- The Mendocino County Fire Safe Council also provides similar resources for defensible space, creating a “safety zone,” risk assessment, and more. It includes more local resources such as how to organize to receive funding for fire preparedness projects, and a risk assessment sheet to determine your home’s vulnerability to fires. Here is a link to their Facebook page, where they post links to resources, events, and more.
- The Center for Disease Control also published resources on fire preparedness and how to plan evacuations, emergency kits, and more.
- USGS earthquake preparedness guide, largely based on information developed in the SF Bay Area
- California Earthquake Authority county maps and preparedness guides
- UC Berkeley MyShake app, with notifications
- Mendocino County Evacuation Plan, May 2020 (annex to Mendocino County Emergency Operations Plan)
- California Department of Conservation Mendocino County tsunami inundation maps, earthquake
- Humboldt State University North Coast earthquake preparedness information
- Humboldt State University Redwood Coast Tsunami Working Group
- Video from Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office covering the different kinds of emergency notifications used by the county — check to make sure you are signed up
- Mendocino Voice articles related to wildfire safety
Local agencies within Mendocino County: Many local jurisdictions and fire departments post updates on their social media pages
- Albion Little River Fire Protection District on Facebook
- Anderson Valley Fire Department on Facebook
- Brooktrails Township Fire Department on Facebook
- City of Fort Bragg on Facebook
- Fort Bragg Police Department on Facebook
- Hopland Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook
- Leggett Valley Fire Department on Facebook
- City of Point Arena on Facebook and Instagram, weather page
- South Coast Fire Protection District (Gualala) on Facebook
- City of Ukiah on Facebook
- City of Ukiah Police Department on Facebook
- Westport Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook
- City of Willits on Facebook
- Willits Police Department on Facebook
Defensible space and home hardening
Maintaining Defensible space around your home (and doing some overdue yardwork) is an important step in being prepared for wildfires. Sometimes, fires can burn homes without burning much of the vegetation around the home. Here are links to resources that explain how houses burn and how to harden them against wildfires.
- Make your space defensible, from fire — a note from the Fire Safe Council – The following article, published in April of this year, details how to create and maintain defensible space around your home. It’s an explainer piece from the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council.
- CalFire’s “Ready For Wildfire” wildfire resources webpage
- University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources wildfire building guide
- Mendocino Fire Safe Council home preparation checklist
- Mendocino Voice videos featuring Cal Fire’s Public Information officer Tricia Austin discussing defensible space and fire preparedness
Weather and Air Quality
Wildfires usually also mean smoky skies and poor air quality in the region. Smoke in the air can make it difficult to breath and cause other respiratory issues.
In previous wildfire seasons, local health departments have recommended using N-95 masks to protect yourself and family against the smoke. During COVID, these masks will understandably be harder to come by, but Mendocino Public Health has previously warned that N-95 masks only reduce contact with some harmful particulate matter and that they don’t keep smoke out and are not “terribly effective as a general protective measure.” It is much better to avoid smokey air in general if possible.
- AirNow.gov Fires and Smoke Map
- National Weather Service
- Mendocino Air Quality Management District
- Link to sign up for air quality notifications
- Tips from the CDC about wildfire smoke in general
- Mendocino Voice article on how to build your own cheap air purifier
- Mendocino Voice 2018 article with tips about how to stay safe when the air quality is poor (note: N95 masks are not currently available for pick up)
- Mendocino Voice 2018 article about how to safely clean up wildfire ash
- Daniel Swain’s Weather West website — Swain is a climatologist, who often writes about weather forecasts for California and the Western U.S.
Power outages and shut-offs
PG&E is likely to enact planned power shutoffs this fall, which they call “Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS),” so here are some links to resources about how to prepare for power outages and what to do during one.
- PG&E current outages map
- PG&E planned power shut-off weather forecast page
- PG&E planned power shut-off address look-up and map page
- California Independent System Operator (CA ISO) website, X
- City of Ukiah planned power shutoff page, 24/7 power outage hotline: 707-463-6288
- Tips from Cal Fire about preparing for a power outage
- Tips from PG&E about how to prepare for an planned power shutoff
- Information from the CDC about preparing for and dealing with a power outage
- Mendocino Voice 2019 article about food safety after a power outage
- Ready.gov’s guide to power outages
- Information about PG&E’s medical baseline program for customers using life-supporting medical equipment
- Mendocino Voice 2022 article about how to sign up for PG&E planned shutoff alerts
- Mendocino Voice power outages and PG&E coverage
Wildfire recovery
If you return home after a fire, here are a few resources that outline precautions and other steps to take.
- CalFire’s website covers how to return home, rebuild, and more
- The Mendocino Fire Safe Council also offers tips on land management after a fire
- Here are the CDC’s guidelines for staying safe after a wildfire
- Mendocino Voice 2018 article published in 2018 about how to safely clean up wildfire ash
- Mendocino Voice 2017 article about rebuilding after a wildfire
Coping with stress, emotional trauma and crisis
Natural disasters and emergencies, including the pandemic, can take a toll on mental health. Here’s a list of resources for both mental health emergencies, and for ongoing mental health support, especially focused on recovering after a disaster.
- Mendocino County 24/7 mental health crisis hotline and other crisis resources
- Project Sanctuary, free resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, 24/7 contact lines: (707) 463-4357 for the inland county area, and (707) 964-4357 for the coast
- Ready.gov’s guide to coping with disaster
- FEMA’s guide about children and disasters
- Wildfire Resources – The National Child Traumatic Stress Network
- Responding to Children’s Emotional Needs During Times of Crisis
- Talking to Children about Disasters
- Mendocino Voice 2018 article covering resources for families and for helping children cope with the stress and trauma of disasters
- Mendocino Voice 2018 article about how to cope with disaster from the Adventist Health Howard Hospital chaplain.
- Mendocino Voice 2020 article with tips for healing emotional trauma after a natural disaster
What has helped you?
Are there any resources that have helped you get through fire season that you don’t see in this article? It is still being updated, so please send an email to [email protected] and we’ll update it as soon as possible.
