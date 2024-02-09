County of Mendocino seeking damage reports after winter storms

MENDOCINO Co., 2/9/24 – The County of Mendocino is asking the community to self-report any damage as a result of the recent winter storms that took place over the past week. The survey will help guide the County’s response regarding private property damage, including in partnership with nonprofit, state and federal partners. The survey is open now through Sunday, February 11 and is available here.

Here is the official announcement from the county:

The Office of Emergency Services is seeking assistance from the public to self-report property damages resulting from the severe winter storm that occurred in early February.

This is not an application for assistance, but the information provided will be used to assist the County in understanding the severity of the private property damage and to potentially request assistance from nonprofit, state, and federal partners.

The survey can be found here: https://forms.gle/QQX93q7QAHB8JiFp6

Please complete the survey by no later than Sunday, February 11, 2024.

If recovery resources become available, we will publish the updates on the county’s social media below.

Mendocino County Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/) and Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/countymendocino.)

The recent severe weather events have impacted communities across the State and resources are stretched very thin. Although many of our communities are still dealing with utility outages, it is important to remember that the men and women working around the clock to perform inspections, repairs, and restorations are not responsible for the damages or service outages.

As we transition from the response to the recovery phase, the Office of Emergency Services wishes to emphasize the importance of treating roadcrews, utility line workers and first responders with kindness. These individuals are part of our community – they are our family, friends, and neighbors. Please refrain from directing frustrations towards them as they are simply carrying out their duties under challenging conditions.

Please remember to stay off roadways unless travel is necessary. Remember to pull over and allow safe passing for roadcrews and first responders.